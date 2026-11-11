Nicolas Cage Takes on John Madden as Documentary ‘NAZA’ Scores Global Success

Nicolas Cage is tackling one of the most recognizable personalities in American sports history.

The Oscar-winning actor portrays legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden in Madden, directed by David O. Russell.

The biographical drama opens in select theaters today before arriving on Prime Video November 18.

Kathryn Hahn, who portrays Madden's wife, Virginia, tells Reuters that Cage underwent an extraordinary transformation for the role, combining extensive prosthetic makeup with a performance that captured the personality behind the public figure.

Christian Bale co-stars as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, with Sienna Miller portraying his wife, Carol.

Meanwhile, the documentary NAZA has reached a major international milestone.

According to producer The Guardian, the film has attracted more than 1.5 million theatrical admissions worldwide and generated approximately $13.5 million in international box-office revenue.

The production has received recognition at the Venice Film Festival and the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, highlighting the growing international reach of nonfiction filmmaking.

In streaming news, Chris Rock's comedy-drama Misty Green is now available on Netflix following a limited theatrical run.

The film stars Rosalind Eleazar as a former television actress attempting to revive her career while navigating the entertainment industry's complicated attitudes toward race, age and gender.

And among today's other releases, Ghost Soldier, starring Jim Caviezel, arrives in theaters, while the documentary Avedonexplores the life and legacy of influential photographer Richard Avedon.

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