Ghosts, Guns, and Second Chances: Johnny Depp’s “Ebenezer” and Jim Caviezel’s “Ghost Soldier”

What do a haunted miser and a battle-hardened patriot have in common? More than you might think.

This week at the movies, two very different stories explore redemption, justice, and the complicated business of being human. Johnny Depp confronts the ghosts of Christmas past in Ebenezer, while Jim Caviezel takes on a different kind of enemy in the action thriller Ghost Soldier.

One battles his inner demons. The other faces threats to the community he has sworn to protect. Both films ask a surprisingly similar question: How far will someone go to fight for what matters most?

Johnny Depp Gets Haunted in “Ebenezer”

Bah, humbug! But this isn't quite the Ebenezer Scrooge we remember.

Johnny Depp steps into one of literature's most recognizable roles in Ebenezer, a darker, supernatural interpretation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West.

Rather than simply revisiting the familiar tale of a bitter old miser visited by three spirits, the film emphasizes the grief, regret, and emotional wounds beneath Scrooge's hardened exterior.

It's a story about a man who has spent so much of his life shutting out the world that he's forgotten how to let anyone in.

The ghosts may provide the supernatural spectacle, but the more intriguing question is whether Scrooge can confront the choices that made him who he is.

After all, redemption means very little without the courage to change.

Jim Caviezel Fights Back in “Ghost Soldier”

From supernatural reckonings to old-fashioned action, Ghost Soldier puts Jim Caviezel in the middle of a battle over land, power, and the rights of an embattled community.

Caviezel plays Fitz, a former Special Forces soldier whose military experience becomes indispensable when powerful interests threaten the people and place he calls home.

In my interview with Caviezel, we discussed the film's echoes of classic action movies, particularly First Blood, and its larger questions about patriotism, justice, and what it really means to be a hero.

Because beneath the weapons and confrontations lies a more complicated moral dilemma: When does defending what's right become taking justice into your own hands?

Caviezel also discussed the film's themes of land ownership, access to water, and the struggle of ordinary communities against powerful outside interests.

It's a familiar action-movie framework, but one that opens the door to a conversation about responsibility, loyalty, and the human cost of conflict.

Two Films, Two Very Different Battles

At first glance, Ebenezer and Ghost Soldier couldn't be further apart.

One offers a supernatural journey into the human conscience. The other embraces the grit and urgency of an action thriller.

Yet both revolve around men forced to confront the consequences of their choices.

For Scrooge, the question is whether a lifetime of emotional isolation can be undone. For Fitz, it's whether fighting for his community can remain an act of justice rather than vengeance.

Ghosts or guns, redemption or retribution—both stories remind us that the most consequential battles aren't always the ones fought against an enemy.

Sometimes, they're the ones fought within ourselves.

Read Manny the Movie Guy’s “Ebenezer” review here.

Watch my latest movie report for a closer look at Johnny Depp's Ebenezer and Jim Caviezel's Ghost Soldier, including highlights from my conversation with Caviezel about the film's action, patriotism, and deeper moral questions.

For more movie reviews, exclusive celebrity interviews, and the latest entertainment news, keep visiting MannyTheMovieGuy.com.