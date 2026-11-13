Manny the Movie Guy
Johnny Depp Returns as Scrooge, Jessica Chastain Heads to Nashville, and James Bond Rumors Intensify
Johnny Depp is returning to major studio filmmaking with a new interpretation of one of literature's most recognizable characters.
The actor stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer, director Ti West's darker adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
The film opens in theaters today with a cast that includes Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley and Andrea Riseborough.
Early reviews have been mixed, with some critics praising the film's Gothic atmosphere while others question whether Depp's performance captures the emotional heart of Dickens' story.
Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is bringing mystery and country music to Netflix in Heartland.
Directed by Shana Feste, the film follows a former country music star who returns to Nashville to investigate her niece's disappearance.
The thriller also stars Carter Faith, John Hawkes and Garrett Hedlund. Critics are divided, with some praising its Nashville setting and central performance while others find the mystery less convincing.
And the search for the next James Bond continues.
New industry reporting suggests Robert Pattinson may have moved ahead of other contenders, with reportedly different screen-testing and contract arrangements.
However, Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed those details or announced a successor to Daniel Craig.
Denis Villeneuve remains attached to direct the next installment.
In other Hollywood news, Warner Bros. is developing a new version of the romantic comedy You've Got Mail, with filmmaker Jason Orley attached to direct.
The original 1998 film starred Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks as rival bookstore owners who unknowingly develop a romantic relationship online.
And the North American box office may be headed for its first $10 billion year since 2019, with major holiday releases including Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday still to come.
THE AWARDS CIRCUIT
Hollywood's Governors Awards take place Sunday, November 15, while the Palm Springs International Film Awards continues preparing for its January 7 ceremony.
Andrew Scott remains among the previously announced Palm Springs honorees for his performance in Elsinore.
More from Manny the Movie Guy: For additional Hollywood news, insightful movie reviews, exclusive celebrity interviews and continuing awards-season coverage, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 13, 2026
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