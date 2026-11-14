Manny the Movie Guy
Hollywood Honors Independent Film Pioneers as Awards Season Heats Up By Manny the Movie Guy | November 14, 2026
Hollywood's awards season is gathering momentum, and this weekend, some of the most compelling stories are about the people behind the movies.
Independent-film producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are preparing to make history at the Governors Awards, becoming the first female producing partnership and first independent producers to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
The longtime Killer Films collaborators helped bring acclaimed movies including Carol, Boys Don't Cry and Past Livesto the screen. Their recognition underscores the importance of independent filmmaking in an industry increasingly dominated by major franchises.
Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg reflected on the power of empathy during a celebration of his career at the Museum of Modern Art. Honored by fellow filmmakers and collaborators, Spielberg connected his latest film, Disclosure Day, to the idea that understanding one another is humanity's greatest strength.
And Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo is speaking candidly about the limits of awards recognition. Despite her nomination for Hotel Rwanda, she says meaningful acting opportunities remained difficult to find—a reminder that Hollywood's commitment to inclusion must extend beyond awards ceremonies.
More from Manny the Movie Guy: For the latest movie news, reviews, and exclusive celebrity interviews, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 14, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Jadarius Hester with the jump pass TD, 2) Anthony Hodge with the rushing TD, 3) Jayden Ayers with the rushing TD, 4) Jacob Vann with the Saftey, or 5) Jadarius Hester with the rushing TD #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Meet Linda from Memphis. 👋 After hours of flight delays at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), Linda and other stranded passengers found themselves without food vouchers, hotel accommodations or even food options once airport restaurants and vending machines closed. Why were there no food options available at PSP for passengers stranded at the airport last night? Have a similar experience or additional information? Email our newsroom at news@nbcpalmsprings.com.
Passenger at Palm Springs International Airport, Kaitlyn James expresses frustration over airlines communications and operations during the almost 5 hour, nationwide, FAA ground stop #faa #groundstop #continuingcoverage #reactions #localnews
After over 4 hours of fully stopped departures, passengers make their way back to the Palm Springs International Airport after the nationwide ground stop was lifted #groundstop #faa #update #coachellavalley #760
You asked what those 39,000 public records actually uncovered. Here are the receipts. #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings