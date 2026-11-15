Filipino American Association Honors Veterans at 14th Annual Coachella Valley Luncheon

The Filipino American Association of the Coachella Valley celebrated local veterans during its 14th annual Veterans Luncheon, bringing together community members for an afternoon of food, music and recognition.

The event featured singing and dancing, with NBC Palm Springs' own Manny the Movie Guy serving as host.

But the focus of the celebration was the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

One special moment was a birthday tribute to Dorothy Irwin, a 104-year-old veteran who continues to inspire those around her.

Irwin attends the luncheon year after year, and Manny says reconnecting with her has become one of his favorite traditions.

NBC Palm Springs' Olivia Sandusky also had the opportunity to speak with Irwin about her military service and experiences.

To hear more of Dorothy Irwin's story, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.