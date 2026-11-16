Hollywood has a new James Bond, and the Academy has celebrated some of cinema's most accomplished legends.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in the next James Bond film.

The actor, known for The Batman, Twilight and a string of acclaimed independent films, will star under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

The upcoming production will mark the first Bond film under Amazon MGM's creative control. A release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Glenn Close received an Honorary Oscar at Sunday night's Governors Awards in Los Angeles, recognizing more than five decades of acclaimed performances and eight competitive Academy Award nominations.

Director Ridley Scott and Disney animation pioneer Floyd Norman were also honored, along with independent-film producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

And at the weekend box office, Johnny Depp's Ebenezer debuted at No. 1 with an estimated $19 million domestically. The Cat in the Hat followed with $11.4 million, while Godzilla Minus Zero finished third with $8.31 million.

Box Office Mojo

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