Manny the Movie Guy
Brad Pitt Shares New Ocean’s 14 Timeline as Hunger Games Stars Reunite in New York
Brad Pitt is delivering some unexpected news about one of Hollywood's most anticipated sequels, while a major Hunger Games reunion is bringing several generations of stars together.
Speaking at the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pitt revealed that Ocean's 14 is now being discussed for filming in late 2027.
George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle are among the actors expected to return, with David Leitch attached to direct.
Pitt is also generating early excitement for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher from a Quentin Tarantino screenplay. Initial reactions have been enthusiastic, although comprehensive critical reviews are still forthcoming.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited Monday night at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and other franchise veterans joined the celebration ahead of the film's November 20 theatrical release.
And filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is bringing romance and supernatural suspense together in Remain. A new trailer for the Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor thriller debuted Monday, teasing a mysterious relationship in a coastal town. The movie arrives in theaters February 5, 2027.
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By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 17, 2026
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