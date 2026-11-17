I walked out of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping divided, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise.

Part of me is grateful the story keeps going. Panem still pulls me in. The other part of me is restless, because this is the sixth film, and the rhythm is starting to sound like a song I’ve memorized. The reaping, the spectacle, the cruelty dressed up as entertainment, the kids forced to carry the weight of a broken world: I know every beat before it lands.

The Story

We go back 24 years before the original Hunger Games to the 50th Games, the Second Quarter Quell, where the stakes are doubled and 48 tributes are sent into the arena. At the center is a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy of District 12, long before he became the drunken mentor we met in Katniss’s story. Based on Suzanne Collins’s novel, the film shows us how Haymitch becomes Haymitch, and what the Capitol took from him along the way.

The Cast

Joseph Zada carries the film as young Haymitch, and he has the weight of the role on his shoulders from the first frame. Ralph Fiennes brings a chilling elegance to President Snow, and Elle Fanning is Effie Trinket. Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner, Maya Hawke is Wiress, and Billy Porter is Magno Stift. It’s a deep bench, and the performances are the reason this world keeps breathing even when the story plays it safe.

The Filmmaking

Francis Lawrence is back in the director’s chair. He’s been the steady hand of this franchise since Catching Fire, directing the Mockingjay films and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. He knows Panem inside and out, and that’s both the blessing and the curse. The film is polished and confident, but it’s the confidence of a filmmaker who has walked these halls many times before.

Billy Ray, who wrote the screenplay for the very first Hunger Games, returns to adapt Collins’s book. He keeps the emotional core intact, but the script follows the franchise formula rather than breaking it.

Jo Willems, Lawrence’s longtime cinematographer, gives the film a striking look. The arena is bright and colorful, almost beautiful, and that beauty makes the violence hit harder. The film also expands to the full IMAX aspect ratio as the tributes rise into the arena, pulling you into the moment right alongside them. Visually, this is the most daring part of the movie.

The Debate

That’s the real question this movie raises for me. There’s a difference between expanding a mythology and exploiting its familiarity. Expanding means opening a new door and showing me something I haven’t seen.

Exploiting means repainting the same room and hoping I won’t notice. Sunrise on the Reaping spends too much time in that second room. The story feels stagnant, and it’s the familiarity that bothers me most.

And yet, I still enjoyed it. The performances are strong, the craft is there, and I stayed invested from the first frame to the last.

Then comes the ending, and I’ll admit it got me. I clapped. I teared up a little. Familiar faces show up, and the emotion hit exactly where it was aimed. It also brings hope, and hope is what this whole series has always been about: kids fighting for revolution, fighting for something good in a world that gave them nothing. That message never gets old. The way it’s told, over and over, is what’s wearing thin.

There’s a reason this is the sixth movie in the franchise: audiences love this world, and they keep showing up. I get it, and I’m one of them. So give the fans what they love, but next time, try something new. Surprise me. This story has earned the right to take a risk.

My Rating: 💋💋💋 (3 out of 4 Mockingjay Kisses)