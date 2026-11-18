Manny the Movie Guy
James Bond’s New Era Takes Shape as Hollywood Faces Big Changes
A new James Bond is making headlines, Ron Howard is tempering expectations for a Grinch sequel, and Hollywood's changing studio leadership is raising questions about the future of movie production.
Here's what's happening in entertainment.
Robert Pattinson's Bond Casting Gets the Bezos Treatment
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he played a significant role in the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Director Denis Villeneuve, however, maintains that the creative decision was his. The casting is official, and production is expected to begin in 2027.
Ron Howard Isn't Rushing Another ‘Grinch’
Howard says a potential sequel to the 2000 Jim Carrey holiday hit remains in development without a finished script. The filmmaker insists he and Carrey will proceed only if the story meets their expectations.
Major Changes Behind the Scenes at Paramount
Netflix executive Kira Goldberg is moving to Paramount's movie leadership as the newly consolidated entertainment company reorganizes its operations. The changes could help determine the studio's future filmmaking priorities.
Cannes Speaks Out for Jafar Panahi
The Cannes Film Festival is publicly defending Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi against judicial persecution, drawing international attention to the importance of artistic expression and filmmaking freedom.
More from Manny the Movie Guy: For the latest Hollywood headlines, movie reviews and exclusive celebrity interviews, visit MannyTheMovieGuy.com.
By: Manny Dela Rosa
November 18, 2026
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