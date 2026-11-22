Hold on to your seats, because "Ramayana: Part One" does not whisper. It roars. Director Nitesh Tiwari takes one of the oldest, most beloved stories on Earth and throws everything at the screen: gods, demons, kingdoms, and a budget reported at around 4,000 crore rupees for the two-part saga. The ambition alone had me sitting up straight.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama with a quiet, noble dignity, and Sai Pallavi brings grace and warmth to Sita. Ravi Dubey is solid as Lakshman. But the one who set the screen on fire for me is Yash as Ravana. He plays the demon king as a magnetic anti-hero, dangerous, charismatic, impossible to look away from. Every time he appears, the movie jumps to another gear.

The music is a thrill, too. With A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer behind the score, the soundscape feels truly larger than life. And that end-credit glimpse of Sunny Deol as Hanuman? Cue the goosebumps for Part Two.

Now, my honest gripes. The visual effects are not always consistent. Some sequences look breathtaking, and others pull me out of the moment. And with all that grandeur, I wanted to feel more in my heart during the human moments. This story has lasted for centuries because of its emotion, and the spectacle sometimes drowns it out.

Still, this is a bold, big-screen swing, and I admire it. I'm already curious to see where Part Two takes Rama, now that Sita has been carried off to Lanka.

My rating: 💋💋💋 3 out of 4 Wondrous Kisses

"Ramayana: Part One" is in theaters now. Mwah!