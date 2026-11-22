Everybody knows Rocky Balboa went the distance. "I Play Rocky" shows me the bout nobody saw, the one Sylvester Stallone fought just to get into the ring. I walked in expecting a nostalgia trip. I walked out feeling like I'd been hit with a right hook of pure heart.

Director Peter Farrelly, the Green Book filmmaker, turns the making of the 1976 classic into a scrappy, funny, surprisingly emotional underdog story. A broke, nearly homeless Stallone has written the script of his life. Hollywood wants it. Hollywood just doesn't want him in it. He turns down serious money and holds firm on one demand: "I play Rocky." Chills!

Anthony Ippolito carries the film as young Stallone, and he's the soul of this movie. He captures the hunger, the stubbornness, and the heartbreaking belief that this role was his destiny. Around him, the cast is stacked: Tracy Letts as a producer trying to buy Stallone off, Jay Duplass as director John Avildsen, Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr., plus AnnaSophia Robb and Toby Kebbell. The back-and-forth over the script and the money is where the film crackles.

My one gripe: once cameras roll, the energy settles into a more traditional recreation. Farrelly's comic touch keeps the whole thing moving, but the film doesn't quite hit the heights of the story it's honoring.

Still, this isn't only a movie about Rocky. It's about every dreamer who heard "no" a hundred times and refused to blink. As a kid who grew up in the Philippines dreaming of the movies, that hit me right in the chest.

My rating: 💋💋💋 3 out of 4 Rocky Kisses

"I Play Rocky" opened in select theaters November 6 and expands to theaters everywhere later this month from Amazon MGM Studios. Mwah!