Hollywood has a new box-office champion, and it's a familiar franchise returning with impressive numbers.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has opened to an estimated $120 million in North America, easily claiming the top spot during the November 20–22 weekend.

Meanwhile, a biographical drama about Sylvester Stallone is finding an audience, and critics organizations are preparing for the next stage of awards season.

‘The Hunger Games’ Opens With $120 Million

Lionsgate's latest Hunger Games installment debuted in approximately 4,018 theaters, delivering an estimated $120 million opening weekend.

The prequel explores the early experiences of Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, a particularly brutal chapter in the fictional nation's history.

The result represents a major theatrical opening for the franchise.

Final weekend figures are expected to be confirmed after Sunday's estimates are reconciled.

‘I Play Rocky’ Climbs to Second

The Sylvester Stallone biographical drama I Play Rocky expanded nationwide and earned an estimated $9.33 million, securing second place.

Anthony Ippolito portrays Stallone during the period when the aspiring actor was struggling to bring his screenplay for Rocky to the screen.

The film has accumulated approximately $10.42 million domestically.

Holiday Movies Remain Competitive

Ebenezer earned an estimated $7.7 million in third place, followed by The Cat in the Hat with approximately $6.85 million.

Other films in the top ten include Godzilla Minus Zero, You Can See Everything, Ghost Soldier, and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

Awards Season Approaches Its Next Major Milestones

The Gotham Film Awards are scheduled to announce their winners November 30, followed by the New York Film Critics Circle on December 1.

The Critics Choice Association, of which I am a proud voting member, will announce film nominations December 4, while the Los Angeles and Chicago critics groups will reveal their selections in early December.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards have already recognized You Can See Everything as Best Documentary Feature, one of five awards the film received earlier this month.

More from Manny the Movie Guy

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