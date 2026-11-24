As awards season approaches, three new productions are putting the human side of their characters in the spotlight.

Manny the Movie Guy caught up with the stars of “Obsession,” “Furious” and “The Greatest” to discuss their roles and the stories behind their performances.

Now streaming on Netflix, “Obsession” follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who makes a supernatural wish to win the heart of Nicky, played by Inde Navarrette. But when his wish comes true, romance quickly turns into a nightmare.

Johnston says what drew him to the story was how human and flawed its characters are. Co-star Cooper Tomlinson, who plays Bear's friend Ian, says his character also faces questions about right and wrong.

On Hulu, “Furious” takes a darker turn. Emmy Rossum plays FBI agent Alice Black, who is hunting a calculating serial killer named Catherine, portrayed by Lola Petticrew.

The thriller focuses not only on the mystery but also on the motivations behind the characters' actions. Rossum and Petticrew say making their characters feel human was an important part of their performances.

Meanwhile, Prime Video's “The Greatest” tells the story of a young Cassius Clay, played by Jaalen Best, and his journey toward becoming boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Best says he wanted to show a more vulnerable side of Ali, including moments of sadness, doubt and emotion that audiences may not typically associate with the champion.

Three different stories explore love, justice and ambition, with performances that highlight the humanity behind each character.

Manny the Movie Guy has more on this season's standout films.