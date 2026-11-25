A holiday road trip, workplace rivalry and unexpected romance come together in Prime Video's new holiday comedy, Clashing Through the Snow.

The film follows Hannah (Landman's Michelle Randolph) and Ryan (The Summer I Turned Pretty's Chris Briney), two workplace rivals who end up traveling together after a holiday snowstorm derails their plans.

Manny the Movie Guy got a sneak peek at the new movie and spoke with the cast and director about bringing the story to life.

Briney and Randolph said building chemistry came naturally. After first meeting over Zoom, the actors spent about a week working together before filming began, diving into the script and finding their characters' energy.

The story also explores Ryan's complicated relationship with the publishing industry. He becomes so focused on selling and marketing books that he loses sight of the passion that brought him to the business in the first place.

For the filmmakers, the movie offered another opportunity to explore love from a different perspective. The road trip scenes also came with their own challenges.

Director Carlson Young says the production faced just about every kind of weather, including lightning, snowstorms, sleet and rain during overnight shoots.

Clashing Through the Snow is now available to stream on Prime Video, offering viewers a new romantic comedy for the holiday season.