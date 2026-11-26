Real-life couple Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are bringing a little holiday magic to Netflix with their new romantic comedy, Guarding Stars.

The film follows Hannah Brooks (Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester), an executive protection agent assigned to protect Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki), a famous movie star. As their relationship develops, the two find themselves navigating more than just the challenges of a security detail.

Genevieve Padalecki said she discovered the story through her book club and immediately saw an opportunity for her husband to take on a fun new role.

She said Jared's humor at home made him a natural fit to play Jack, a celebrity with a more down-to-earth side.

The couple also brought their real-life creative partnership to the production. Genevieve helped shape the story behind the scenes, while Jared brought the character to life on screen.

After nearly 17 years of marriage, the two are no strangers to working together. They first met while filming Supernatural and said the experience gave them another chance to collaborate creatively.

Guarding Stars is now streaming on Netflix.