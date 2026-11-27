Witches, wonder and a little mother-daughter mayhem are taking over the big screen in Disney's new animated adventure, Hexed.

The film follows Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, a teenager who discovers she has magical powers. Her newfound abilities send her and her overprotective mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, into a world filled with magic and danger.

Standing in their way is Queen Celeste, a powerful villain voiced by two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster.

Foster says the film's witches represent something bigger than magic, calling the story a celebration of female power and a response to centuries of women being portrayed as threatening because of their strength.

Co-director Fawn Vera Sunthorne says Billie's desire for freedom helped shape the film's magical world, where rules and limitations are meant to be challenged.

But beneath the fantasy and visual effects is a deeply personal story about family.

Co-director Josie Trinidad, who is Filipino, says Billie's relationship with her mother reflects parts of her own childhood. She says becoming a mother herself gave her a new appreciation and understanding of her own mom.

For Trinidad, the film is a love letter to her mother and sister.

Writer Dana Ledoux Miller says the story also explores the idea that everyone is born with a spark of magic — a metaphor for the potential within each of us.

Steinfeld hopes audiences of all ages walk away recognizing that same potential in themselves.

Hexed is now playing in theaters.