Matthew Resler On A Plate

915

🚨 TWO DISTURBING CRIME CASES IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY. A Palm Desert woman accused of beating her husband to death with a flagpole is expected back in court this morning. Vicky Kim, 65, faces a murder charge after her husband was found dead outside their home at the Enclave condominiums. PLUS: A weekend stabbing in downtown Palm Springs leads to an attempted murder arrest. Police say 38-year-old Francisco Elias stabbed a man in the neck and upper body following two altercations before fleeing in a white Mercedes. The victim has been released from the hospital, and Elias is now behind bars. 🚔 Get the latest on both cases. #CoachellaValley #PalmDesert #PalmSprings #CrimeNews #BreakingNews #LocalNews