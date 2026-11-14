From Mishaps at McDonalds To Cooking In Michelin Star Restaurants | Chef Richard Blais On A Plate

Celebrity Chef Richard Blais (Top Chef, Next Level Chef) cooks us his delicious Blais Burger from Kestrel, his restaurant in Indian Wells Golf Resort. Along the way we talk about his culinary journey from a messy first day at Mcdonalds at 15, to cooking in three star Michelin kitchens. Whether its appearing on tv, opening restaurants, or just cooking for his family, Blais cooks with passion, creativity, and authenticity. His goal is simple: to make people happy with a good plate of food. This is Richard Blais On A Plate