Me On A Plate
From Mishaps at McDonalds To Cooking In Michelin Star Restaurants | Chef Richard Blais On A Plate
Celebrity Chef Richard Blais (Top Chef, Next Level Chef) cooks us his delicious Blais Burger from Kestrel, his restaurant in Indian Wells Golf Resort. Along the way we talk about his culinary journey from a messy first day at Mcdonalds at 15, to cooking in three star Michelin kitchens. Whether its appearing on tv, opening restaurants, or just cooking for his family, Blais cooks with passion, creativity, and authenticity. His goal is simple: to make people happy with a good plate of food. This is Richard Blais On A Plate
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 14, 2026
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Meet Linda from Memphis. 👋 After hours of flight delays at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), Linda and other stranded passengers found themselves without food vouchers, hotel accommodations or even food options once airport restaurants and vending machines closed. Why were there no food options available at PSP for passengers stranded at the airport last night? Have a similar experience or additional information? Email our newsroom at news@nbcpalmsprings.com.
Passenger at Palm Springs International Airport, Kaitlyn James expresses frustration over airlines communications and operations during the almost 5 hour, nationwide, FAA ground stop #faa #groundstop #continuingcoverage #reactions #localnews
After over 4 hours of fully stopped departures, passengers make their way back to the Palm Springs International Airport after the nationwide ground stop was lifted #groundstop #faa #update #coachellavalley #760
You asked what those 39,000 public records actually uncovered. Here are the receipts. #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ISSUES NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP, HALTING DEPARTURES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on our socials and story posts for the latest updates #breakingnews #faa #nbcpalmsprings #groundstop #nationalnews
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.