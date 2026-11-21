Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa (Top Chef) chats with us about his culinary journey from a young age with two contrasting tutors leading to his flavorful, fun, yet detail oriented dishes that have the perfect blend of spice and technique. He honors his Tia Carmen (the namesake of two of his restaurants) by cooking with love, passion, and bold flavor. The dish he prepares for us: a delicious ember roasted purple yam, exemplifies that perfectly. This is Angelo Sosa on a plate.