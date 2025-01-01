Fall

Fall at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens showcased growth, discovery, and a look toward the future. The season followed the continued development of the bobcat kittens and the yellow-footed rock wallaby joey as they grew stronger and more independent. Guests were introduced to primates at the zoo for the first time with the arrival of patas monkeys, expanding the zoo's animal family. Fall also invited exploration of the many acres of the zoo's gardens and their farm-to-table browse program, which provides fresh, sustainable food for the animals. From the detailed model train exhibit to conversations about what's ahead—including plans to welcome lions in 2027—the season reflected both the zoo's present achievements and its exciting future.