National Sports
Olympian Opens Up About Porn Addiction, Hopes to Help Others
Former British Olympic diver Freddie Woodward is opening up about a years-long struggle with compulsive pornography use—and hoping his story will help others who may be suffering in silence.
Woodward was exposed to pornography at a young age and says his use gradually became a daily habit as he got older. At the same time, he was building an elite diving career that eventually took him to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where he finished 19th in the springboard competition.
Despite his success in the pool, Woodward says pornography was becoming an increasingly difficult issue in his life.
He first noticed something was wrong as a teenager when he found himself struggling to concentrate on schoolwork because he was constantly thinking about pornography.
But because he continued socializing, dating and maintaining what appeared to be a fulfilling life, Woodward says he didn't recognize the seriousness of the problem.
A major turning point came in 2017, when private sexual content of Woodward was leaked online.
He describes the experience as one of the worst moments of his life, saying it forced him to confront his own behavior and the consequences of his pornography use.
Even then, he couldn't immediately stop.
Woodward spent the next six years trying to break the habit. Through reading, meditation and confronting his relationship with pornography, he eventually succeeded. He says he has now been free from pornography for two years.
Today, Woodward is speaking publicly about his experience and hearing from others who say they have struggled with similar issues.
ARE ATHLETES MORE VULNERABLE?
Several athletes have contacted Woodward since he began sharing his story, raising questions about whether elite athletes may be particularly vulnerable to compulsive pornography use.
Woodward acknowledges there isn't enough research to establish a connection between athletic performance and problematic pornography use. But he believes the culture surrounding elite sports played a role in his own experience.
He says young athletes often develop an intense, high-performance mindset and can tie their self-worth to their achievements.
For some, pornography can become an escape from the pressure, disappointment and loneliness that can accompany that lifestyle.
Professional athletes may also spend significant amounts of time traveling and alone in hotel rooms, potentially making online pornography an easy source of distraction or emotional relief.
Experts caution, however, that there is still limited research on the relationship between elite sports and problematic pornography use.
WHAT EXPERTS SAY
Pornography use itself is not officially classified as an addiction by the World Health Organization. Instead, the WHO recognizes Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which can involve persistent difficulty controlling sexual behavior that causes significant problems in a person's life.
Sexual and relationship psychotherapist Paula Hall says problematic pornography use exists on a spectrum. For some people, pornography remains recreational, while others may begin using it to cope with anxiety, loneliness, depression or stress.
Eventually, Hall says, some people can reach a point where pornography is being used simply to feel normal, making it increasingly difficult to stop.
She also says professional athletes may face circumstances that could make them more vulnerable, including intense physical and emotional demands, strict lifestyle controls and frequent periods of isolation.
SPEAKING OUT
Woodward believes his own pornography use affected his confidence, focus, emotional control and patience.
Now, he hopes that sharing his experience can help others recognize when their own relationship with pornography has become harmful.
Woodward says there are still moments when he questions whether he should have spoken publicly about such a personal subject.
But messages from people who say his story has caused them to reconsider their own behavior have reassured him.
After years of struggling on his own, Woodward now wants to help others find the support he wishes he had when he was trying to break the cycle.
By: CNN Newsource
September 1, 2026
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