National Sports
You just can't predict sports! The Chargers' loss brings heartbreak to thousands of fans
Circa Sports in Las Vegas had nearly 7,500 contestants knocked out of their survivor pool with the loss by the Los Angeles Chargers. The week one knockout is one for the history books!
Olivia, Mark and Tim begin the show after Sunday Night Football to talk about it.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 13, 2026
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Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Sterling Conley with the rushing TD, 2) Marcus Kennedy with the touchdown catch, 3) Cade Pinon with the big time sack, 4) Kingston Pellum with the pick-6, or 5) Caleb Hartwell with the saving throw #fypage #fridaynightlights #football #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball
James Nellis from @dsrt_club_lq and @rd_rnnr_lq makes us one of his signature dishes, his Maine scallops with hibiscus puree. His creativity and skill lead to unique bold flavors and scrumptious dishes. We chat about his love of trying new things in the kitchen, what being a chef means to him, and how food can different, flavorful, and fun. This is James Nellis on a plate. See it now on nbcpalmsprings.com
At the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, first responders, families and community members came together to honor the lives lost—and the heroes who answered the call 25 years ago on September 11, 2001. Two first responders who responded to opposite sides of the World Trade Center met for the first time at the event, sharing a powerful moment of remembrance and connection. 26 flights. Three times. One enduring message: Never Forget. #NeverForget #September11 #911Memorial #MemorialStairClimb #FirstResponders HonorAndRemember 911
Palm Desert’s future takes center stage next week. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2026 State of the City Address & Luncheon on Friday, September 18, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. The event brings together local business leaders, community members and city stakeholders for an inside look at the priorities, opportunities and future of Palm Desert. Friday, September 18 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort Palm Desert Individual tickets are $85 for Chamber members and $95 for non-members. Get the details and registration information from the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. #PalmDesert #StateOfTheCity #CoachellaValley #PalmDesertBusiness #GreaterPalmSprings #PalmDesertChamber
25 years later, the memories of 9/11 remain vivid for the firefighters who witnessed the tragedy firsthand. A longtime FDNY firefighter reflects on the trauma, loss and moments that have stayed with him a quarter-century after the attacks. #911 #September11 #NeverForget #FDNY #Firefighter #911Anniversary #25YearsLater #NewYorkCity #Remembering911 #NBCTPalmSprings
A troubling history is coming to light in a Palm Desert husband’s death. 65-year old Vicky Kim is accused in the death of her husband — but prosecutors say she had previously faced several domestic violence cases involving him. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says it had secured protective orders against Kim before a judge later resolved her cases as misdemeanors, released her from custody and terminated those orders. Now, Kim is expected to be arraigned in connection with her husband’s death. Court records allege the weapon used was a flagpole.
☕️🔥 How hot is TOO hot? A new study finds that drinking scalding-hot beverages may be linked to nearly 3 times the risk of esophageal cancer—the most common type of cancer affecting the esophagus. The takeaway? Let that coffee, tea or other hot drink cool down before taking a sip. ❤️ #HealthNews #EsophagealCancer #CancerRisk #HotBeverages #Coffee #Tea #CancerAwareness #HealthyHabits #HealthTips
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. The squishy craze!
Coachella city council unanimously approved an anti-nepotism rule that ban an any Councilmember from appointing a family member or household member to the city’s commissions and committees. Tune in to our 11 p.m newscast as our @newsbyalondra breaks down the policy.
An anti-nepotism rule will be discussed and voted on at tonight’s Coachella City Council meeting - that would ban city council members from appointing their own family members or household members to commissions and committees. Tune in to our 8:30 p.m newscast and our socials and website as our @newsbyalondra brings us the latest details on that final vote.