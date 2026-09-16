New Jersey Devils hire former Coachella Valley Firebirds assistant coach to run Player Development

The Devils announced the move on Wednesday, as general manager Sunny Mehta continues to reshape New Jersey’s hockey operations department.

Campbell, 34, joins the Devils after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Her hiring in 2024 made history, as she became the first woman to serve as a full-time assistant coach behind an NHL bench during the regular season.

Now, Campbell will turn her attention toward developing the next generation of Devils players.

New Jersey says Campbell and newly hired Bryan McCabe will oversee prospect development while also serving as resources for the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. The pair will report to assistant general manager and Utica general manager Braden Birch and work alongside the Devils’ existing development staff.

Campbell brings extensive experience working with young players. Before joining Seattle's NHL staff, she spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, helping the team reach the Calder Cup Final in both seasons. She worked under Dan Bylsma during that time before following him to Seattle when he became the Kraken's head coach.

Her coaching experience also includes time with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers in Germany's top professional league and with the German national team at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Campbell stepped down from her position with the Kraken on April 30, 2026, saying she wanted to explore other opportunities in hockey. Seattle general manager Jason Botterill praised Campbell at the time for her knowledge of the game and ability to connect with and develop players.

Her connection to the Devils organization also runs through Cornell University. Campbell played four seasons at Cornell and served as team captain during her senior year.

She overlapped with Braden Birch for three seasons while both were part of the Big Red hockey program.

Campbell also enjoyed a successful playing career. She represented Canada internationally and won gold at the 2010 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, leading the tournament in scoring with 15 points and earning MVP honors. She later played professionally for the Calgary Inferno and Malmö Redhawks.

The Devils' move brings Campbell into a player-development department that will have an important role in preparing the organization's prospects and young NHL players. Her experience coaching at the AHL and NHL levels gives New Jersey another experienced voice as the organization continues to build its development structure.

For Campbell, the new position represents another step in an NHL career that has already broken significant ground.

She is now tasked with helping develop the players who could become the next generation of New Jersey Devils.