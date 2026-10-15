National Sports
NFL Week 6: Chargers Face Pressure as 49ers Aim to Stay Undefeated
Week 6 of the NFL season brings division rivalries, a potential high-scoring Sunday night matchup and a critical international showdown as teams look to build momentum or turn their seasons around.
Three teams remain undefeated: the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has been particularly impressive, opening 5-0 behind quarterback Brock Purdy, who leads the league with 13 touchdown passes. The 49ers will host the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are facing serious questions after a disappointing start. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team has struggled with offensive line injuries, inconsistent offensive production and defensive problems. The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a difficult matchup as they attempt to get their season back on track.
Across town, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to recover from a heartbreaking overtime loss to Buffalo that dropped them to 2-3. Despite the setback, a favorable upcoming schedule could give the Rams an opportunity to rebound.
Sunday night features a rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Recent meetings have produced plenty of points, and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love enters the matchup after leading a productive offensive performance against Chicago.
In London, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville enters at 4-1, while Houston is 1-4 and needs another win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Week 6 begins Thursday night with Seattle visiting Denver and concludes Monday night when Washington takes on San Francisco.
By: CNN Newsource
October 15, 2026
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