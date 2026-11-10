College Basketball Coaches Navigate Unprecedented Chaos as Eligibility Rules Keep Changing

College basketball coaches are facing a season of uncertainty as changing eligibility rules, court decisions and player transfers reshape the sport in real time.

The new landscape has left programs scrambling to build rosters while trying to determine which players are legally eligible to compete.

According to the report, 54 players are currently competing in major conferences after receiving temporary restraining orders allowing them an additional fifth year of eligibility. Another 15 players have not received clearance despite pursuing similar legal challenges.

The NCAA's adoption of a five-year eligibility model was intended to create more consistency and limit repeated waiver requests. But the timing of the rule change, announced in June, created complications for basketball players who had already begun pursuing professional opportunities.

That uncertainty has led to lawsuits, with some players arguing they should receive another year of college eligibility. The financial appeal of name, image and likeness deals has also become part of the equation.

Coaches are now tracking court cases and legal decisions while navigating the traditional transfer portal. About 2,500 players entered the portal during the latest cycle, adding another layer of uncertainty to roster construction.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope says the process now involves making educated guesses not only about players, but also about how eligibility rules and court decisions may develop.

Other programs are taking different approaches. Some are aggressively pursuing experienced fifth-year players, while others are choosing to prioritize roster continuity and avoid the legal uncertainty.

The article points to a common factor among several highly ranked programs that have largely avoided the eligibility battles: established coaching staffs and greater job security.

Experience remains a major factor in college basketball success, but coaches are weighing the benefits of older players against the risks of building a roster around temporary court rulings.

The full impact of the changing rules may not be clear until the postseason, when teams will find out whether their roster-building strategies paid off.