College Football Playoff to Expand to 24 Teams Beginning in 2027

The College Football Playoff is preparing to double in size, expanding from 12 teams to 24 beginning with the 2027 season.

The College Football Playoff and ESPN announced the expansion Monday. ESPN will remain the exclusive broadcast rights holder through the 2032 national championship game.

The new agreement is reportedly worth more than $300 million per year.

Under the expanded format, the champions of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC will each receive guaranteed playoff spots. The highest-ranked team from the Group of Six conferences will also earn an automatic bid.

The remaining 19 spots will be selected by the playoff committee.

The first and second rounds are expected to be played on college campuses, while the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place at traditional bowl games.

The expansion will also mean conferences will no longer hold championship games after this season.

The current 12-team playoff format will conclude with the national championship game January 25 in Las Vegas.