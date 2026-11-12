NFL Week 10: NFC North Makes History as Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota

The NFL's trade deadline has passed, the second half of the season is underway, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Week 10 brings a historic division race, a familiar quarterback returning to Minnesota and several high-profile matchups.

Here are five storylines to watch this weekend.

NFC North Could Make NFL History

The NFC North is having a remarkable season. If the playoffs began today, all four teams in the division would qualify — something that has never happened in NFL history.

The Chicago Bears lead the division at 7-2, followed by the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at 6-2. The Green Bay Packers are close behind at 6-3.

Collectively, the division has posted a .736 winning percentage through nine weeks, its best mark since the NFL merger in 1970. The four teams are also a combined 20-3 against opponents outside their division.

With the teams still scheduled to face one another down the stretch, the race for the division title and a potential top seed in the NFC could become one of the season's biggest storylines.

One key matchup arrives Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota

The Vikings are bringing back a familiar face in hopes of improving their struggling offense.

Minnesota traded a third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to reacquire quarterback Kirk Cousins, who spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023.

At 38, Cousins is still putting up strong numbers. He has thrown for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Vikings have been strong defensively, but their passing offense ranks near the bottom of the league. They have also lost two straight games, including a 23-6 defeat against Buffalo, and have failed to score a touchdown in three games this season.

Cousins doesn't necessarily need to carry the entire offense. If he can provide consistency, Minnesota could become a more serious contender in the NFC.

One More Early-Morning International Game

The NFL heads overseas again Sunday as the Detroit Lions face the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

The game is the eighth of nine international matchups scheduled this season and the final early-morning kickoff, with a 9:30 a.m. Eastern start.

For Detroit, the game carries important playoff implications in an increasingly competitive NFC North.

The international schedule wraps up next week when the San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.

Cowboys and 49ers Renew Their Rivalry

One of the NFL's most familiar rivalries gets another chapter Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas.

San Francisco enters the matchup at 7-1 and leads the all-time series 21-19-1. The 49ers have won the last four meetings, including two playoff matchups.

Dallas needs a win as it tries to keep pace with the New York Giants in the NFC East.

San Francisco's offense has been particularly effective in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 84.6% of its trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. That could create problems for a Dallas defense that has struggled to limit both yards and points.

The matchup is also drawing attention from fans at the ticket window. As of Thursday, the least expensive tickets were reportedly selling for more than $400.

Ravens and Chargers Set for Monday Night Showdown

Monday Night Football features a matchup that may not have looked quite so unappealing when the season began.

The Baltimore Ravens, at 4-5, host the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who enter at 0-8. Their combined record of 4-13 makes it the worst combined record for a Week 10-or-later Monday night matchup, according to the report.

The Chargers have struggled offensively, while quarterback Justin Herbert has endured a difficult stretch. The team went 37 consecutive possessions without a touchdown before finally scoring against Houston.

Baltimore is also dealing with quarterback injuries. Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a thumb injury, and backup Tyler Huntley is dealing with a toe injury. The Ravens recently acquired Jacoby Brissett after he lost the starting job in Arizona.

The NFL cannot flex Monday night games out of prime time until Week 12, meaning this matchup remains on the schedule.

With the season entering its second half, Week 10 could offer important clues about which teams are building momentum toward the playoffs — and which still have plenty of work ahead.