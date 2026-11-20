Sunday Night Football heads to Mexico City for a Week 11 matchup featuring the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

The game brings plenty of intriguing storylines, including Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota and a Vikings team that has shown signs of renewed energy.

During NBC's Week 11 preview, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discussed what fans can expect from the international matchup.

McCourty believes the 49ers' strong play, combined with Cousins' return, could make for an especially motivated Vikings defense.

Taylor also pointed to the significance of Cousins' arrival in Minnesota and how it helped make this matchup even more interesting.

Garrett highlighted the coaching matchup between 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. However, he also raised concerns about San Francisco's defense after allowing the Dallas Cowboys to put up a significant number of points.

With both teams looking to make a statement, Sunday night's matchup promises to deliver an exciting international showdown.

Football Night in America begins at 7 p.m. Eastern from Mexico City, leading into Sunday Night Football on NBC.