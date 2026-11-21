The Baltimore Ravens have sent cornerback Marlon Humphrey home from the team's facility following controversial comments he made about the city of Baltimore earlier this week.

The situation stems from a joke Humphrey made on his podcast. When asked what Baltimore is best at making, the veteran cornerback responded, "criminals."

The comments have sparked backlash, resulting in the Ravens sending Humphrey home from the team facility on Thursday.

Humphrey will also be unavailable for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The incident comes as the Ravens deal with the fallout from the cornerback's remarks about the very city the team calls home.