Buffalo Bills Dominate Miami Dolphins 26-9 Behind Strong Defensive Performance

The Buffalo Bills delivered a convincing performance against the Miami Dolphins, earning a 26-9 victory at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo built its lead in the second quarter, with quarterback Josh Allen connecting with DJ Moore for a four-yard touchdown pass. Tyler Bass added the extra point to extend the Bills' advantage.

James Cook III added another touchdown for Buffalo, rushing up the middle for a one-yard score as the Bills continued to control the game.

The Bills' defense also played a major role in the victory, recording three interceptions. Jacob Rodriguez and Zayne Anderson picked off Allen for Miami, while Damar Hamlin intercepted Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord.

Miami managed to put points on the board with a 27-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson in the third quarter, bringing the score to 20-9.

Buffalo answered with a 40-yard field goal from Bass in the fourth quarter, and the Bills added another score to finish with a 26-9 win.

The victory was powered by Buffalo's offensive production and a defensive performance that included three interceptions, keeping Miami from mounting a comeback.