Dallas Cowboys Take Commanding Lead Against Tennessee Titans

The Dallas Cowboys took control early against the Tennessee Titans, building a 27-6 lead behind an explosive offensive performance in their NFL matchup.

Dallas opened the scoring with running back Javonte Williams powering up the middle for a one-yard touchdown. The Cowboys continued to build momentum when KaVontae Turpin broke toward the corner for a 22-yard touchdown, extending the advantage to 13-3.

Tennessee responded with a 38-yard field goal from Slye, but Dallas continued to find the end zone.

Quarterback Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for an eight-yard touchdown, pushing the Cowboys' lead to 20-3.

Prescott added another touchdown pass, finding George Pickens for a 10-yard score as Dallas extended its advantage to 27-6.

The Titans had some offensive moments of their own, with quarterback Cam Ward connecting with Dike for a 22-yard gain. However, Dallas also applied pressure defensively, including a sack of Ward by Houston.

The Cowboys' early scoring production and big plays from their offensive weapons put Tennessee in a difficult position as Dallas built a 21-point advantage.