Tom Jackson, a former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN broadcaster, has died at the age of 75.

ESPN announced his death Sunday after being notified by Jackson's family on Friday.

Jackson was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisville. He played 14 seasons with Denver, appearing in 191 regular-season games and starting 177 of them as a key member of the team's famed "Orange Crush" defense.

During his NFL career, Jackson earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named an AP All-Pro twice.

Following his retirement from football in 1986, Jackson transitioned to broadcasting, joining ESPN. He spent 29 years with the network and became one of its most recognizable football analysts, working alongside Chris Berman on programs including NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Berman remembered Jackson as a close friend and colleague, describing his death as unexpected. The two had spoken at length just last week after Jackson made a surprise appearance at the ESPN studio.

In an emotional tribute, Berman called Jackson "one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet," praising his kindness, loyalty and sense of humor.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro also honored Jackson, calling him one of the most influential and beloved figures in the network's history. Pitaro credited Jackson's NFL experience, broadcasting insight and authenticity with helping make NFL Primetime an iconic part of football weekends.

Jackson's contributions to sports broadcasting were recognized in 2015 when he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired from ESPN in 2016 after covering that year's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

His legacy also lives on at ESPN through the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, named in honor of the longtime broadcasting partners.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jen, and daughters Taylor and Morgan.