Team USA Surfers Compete for Additional Olympic Spots Ahead of 2028 Games at Trestles

The road to Olympic surfing gold is already underway, and Team USA is looking to make a big splash ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Southern California.

Trestles, located between Orange and San Diego counties, will serve as the surfing venue for the 2028 Games. Known as one of the world's premier surf breaks, the location is generating excitement among American surfers and coaches.

Ryan Simmons, head coach of USA Surfing, says the team is focused on earning additional qualifying spots before the competition reaches California.

Each country can qualify up to two men and two women for the Olympic surfing competition. But strong performances in the qualifying events could help the United States earn a third spot on both the men's and women's teams.

Simmons says those additional positions would give the U.S. another opportunity to compete for Olympic medals.

Team USA is heading into its first Olympic qualifier in Peru with what Simmons describes as a strong lineup.

He says the 2028 competition at Trestles will showcase a different style of surfing than previous Olympics, with an emphasis on high-performance surfing at a wave American athletes know well.

Simmons believes having the Games take place at Trestles could be an advantage for Team USA, since many American surfers regularly train there.

With Olympic qualifying underway, the goal is to put more American surfers on the roster and bring home more medals when the Games arrive in Southern California in 2028.