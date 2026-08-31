Free Driving Simulation Helps Teens Practice Safer Choices Behind the Wheel

A new free online simulation is giving teens and first-time drivers an opportunity to practice making safe decisions behind the wheel.

Caltrans and the California Office of Traffic Safety have launched The Road Ahead, a web-based game that places users in realistic driving scenarios.

The simulation focuses on three major driving risks: distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence.

Users make decisions during different scenarios and are shown the potential consequences of their choices. The simulation then provides safety tips and additional resources.

The Road Ahead is designed for teens, parents and educators and can be accessed online for free.

The simulation is part of an effort to provide young and first-time drivers with an interactive way to learn about common driving risks and practice making decisions before encountering similar situations on the road.

The Road Ahead is available at theroadahead.gosafelyca.org.