Labor Day Beach Crowds Bring Warning About Dangerous Rip Currents

The unofficial end of summer is bringing big crowds to Southern California beaches this Labor Day weekend, but lifeguards are warning beachgoers to keep a close eye on ocean conditions.

Changing weather patterns are contributing to larger swells and stronger rip currents, creating potentially dangerous conditions for swimmers and surfers.

Lifeguards say they have made more rescues this year than ever before, responding to people caught in dangerous surf and rip currents. With Labor Day weekend typically among the busiest beach weekends of the summer, crews are preparing for even more calls.

Lifeguards are reminding beachgoers what to do if they become caught in a rip current.

The most important advice is to stay calm and avoid trying to swim directly against the current toward shore.

Instead, swimmers should swim parallel to the shoreline until they move out of the current and reach calmer water. Lifeguards say beachgoers can look for calmer blue or green water rather than the brown, choppy water that may indicate a rip current.

If you're unable to escape the current or are in danger, lifeguards say to wave for help and alert those on shore.

“First thing we want you to do is stay calm. Don’t panic,” a lifeguard said.

Officials are also encouraging beachgoers to know their swimming limits, stay near a lifeguard and never underestimate ocean conditions.

With large crowds expected along the coast, lifeguards say a few basic precautions can make a major difference in keeping Labor Day weekend safe.

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