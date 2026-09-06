Suspect Arrested After Fatal Palm Desert Death Investigation

A suspect has been arrested and accused of murder following a death investigation at a Palm Desert condominium complex.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called Friday morning to the Enclave condominium complex on Gateway Drive, where they found a person suffering from traumatic injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation and arrested 65-year-old Palm Desert resident Vicki Kim.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Kim was later booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

Crime scene tape and a heavy sheriff’s presence were visible at the complex Friday afternoon as investigators continued working at the scene.

Authorities have not released information about how the victim died or provided additional identifying information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.