Two Children Killed, Two Adults Critically Injured in Fresno Plane Crash

Two children have died and two adults are critically injured following a small plane crash Saturday in Fresno, California.

The Fresno Fire Department said the crash happened around noon on Blythe Avenue near Sierra Sky Park Airport.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene following the crash, including PG&E.

The crash briefly knocked out power to nearby residents. PG&E said power has since been restored.

Authorities have not released additional information about the victims or what caused the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

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