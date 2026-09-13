Southern California Sees Cluster of Earthquakes, Including 3.4 Near Catalina

Southern California is seeing a noticeable burst of earthquake activity this weekend, with several earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater recorded across the region.

The largest was a magnitude 3.4 earthquake near Catalina Island early Saturday morning. Two additional earthquakes, measuring 2.6 and 3.0, were recorded in the same general area within minutes of the larger quake.

USGS earthquake data show additional activity across Southern California in recent days, including earthquakes near the Los Angeles area and Westmont.

The recent activity comes as scientists continue studying stress accumulation along Southern California's major fault systems.

A 2026 study examining 1,000 years of earthquake history found significant stress accumulation along portions of the southern San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems. Researchers estimated current Coulomb stress levels on several fault segments, including portions of the San Jacinto system. 

Scientists caution that elevated stress or a cluster of smaller earthquakes cannot be used to predict when a major earthquake will occur. The USGS says earthquakes cannot currently be predicted, and periods of increased activity can occur without leading to a larger event. 

For residents across Southern California, officials continue to emphasize earthquake preparedness, including securing heavy objects, keeping emergency supplies available and knowing how to respond during an earthquake.

The recent activity is a reminder that earthquakes can occur throughout Southern California at any time, including across the Coachella Valley and along the region's interconnected fault systems.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.