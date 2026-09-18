Salton City Man Accused in Teen’s Death Set for October Trial

A Salton City man accused in the death of 17-year-old Tania Tovar returned to court Friday, where dates were set for jury selection and the start of his trial.

Abraham Feinbloom is accused in Tovar’s death. Tovar was first reported missing in December 2025, and her remains were later found in February 2026.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Oct. 6, with the trial set to officially begin Oct. 9 at the Imperial County Criminal Courthouse.

The case will now move toward trial, where prosecutors and the defense are expected to present evidence and arguments regarding Tovar’s death.

Feinbloom is accused of killing Tovar and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in court.

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