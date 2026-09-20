Indian Wells to Sell Emergency Preparedness Backpacks Monday

The City of Indian Wells is helping residents prepare for a potential natural disaster with emergency backpacks that will go on sale Monday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the city will sell the emergency preparedness backpacks at City Hall while supplies last.

Each kit includes a first aid kit, emergency drinking water, light sticks, a flashlight and an AM/FM dynamo radio.

The city is encouraging residents to be prepared in case a natural disaster affects the Coachella Valley.

The backpacks will be available at Indian Wells City Hall starting Monday morning until supplies run out.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.