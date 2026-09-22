Next Generation 911 Gives Dispatchers New Tools to Respond to Emergencies

911 dispatchers have access to more technology than ever before, giving them additional information and tools when responding to emergencies.

One example is RapidSOS, which can help dispatchers pinpoint a caller's location.

The technology is part of a broader shift away from traditional landline-based emergency communications and toward Next Generation 911.

With Next Generation 911, emergency calls can travel through the Emergency Services IP Network, or ESInet, a dedicated network designed to handle 911 communications.

The technology allows dispatch centers to handle multiple calls, transfer calls throughout the state and communicate with callers through text messages.

Tony Bastine, who started working at the dispatch center in 2006, remembers a time when dispatchers relied on a landline, a phone book and a map of Wood County.

Today, dispatchers can have access to information such as a caller's emergency contacts and certain medical conditions before asking basic questions about the emergency.

"Obviously, in any situation, the more information you have, the better you're going to be, especially in a public safety situation," Bastine said.

As major providers phase out traditional landlines, more emergency calls are coming through Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP.

Bastine said more than 90% of the dispatch center's calls come from the Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield areas, while the remainder come from rural Wood County.

Despite the shift toward newer technology, Bastine does not expect traditional landlines to disappear entirely.

He said older residents may continue using phone numbers they have had for decades, and the dispatch center itself still maintains a landline.

As technology continues to change, emergency dispatchers are gaining additional tools designed to provide more information and flexibility when responding to calls for help.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.