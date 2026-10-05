Public Safety
Fire Prevention Week: How to Safely Charge Lithium-Ion Batteries
Your phone may be smart, but its lithium-ion battery can also pack some serious power.
Lithium-ion batteries are found in everything from smartphones and laptops to e-bikes, scooters and power tools. While they make everyday life more convenient, damaged or improperly charged batteries can overheat and potentially cause fires.
During Fire Prevention Week, the National Fire Protection Association is encouraging consumers to “Charge Smart, Not Sorry” by paying closer attention to how and where they charge their devices.
Kelly Ransel with the National Fire Protection Association says one of the most important steps is using the charger recommended by the manufacturer.
If a charger is lost or damaged, consumers should follow the manufacturer's instructions and purchase a replacement designed specifically for that device rather than choosing an inexpensive, incompatible charger.
Where you charge is also important.
Ransel recommends charging devices on a hard surface such as a desk or table. Phones, laptops and other devices should not be charged on beds, couches or carpeting because batteries can generate heat while charging and need adequate airflow.
For larger lithium-ion batteries, including those used in e-bikes, scooters and power tools, Ransel recommends charging them outside and away from doors or other exits.
Consumers should also know the warning signs of a potentially dangerous battery.
A battery or charging cable that becomes unusually hot, changes shape or color, develops an unusual odor, or makes popping or hissing sounds can indicate a problem. If any of those warning signs appear, stop charging immediately and move the device away from anything that can burn, if it is safe to do so.
There is also some confusion about how much a phone should be charged. While some people recommend unplugging a phone at 85 or 90 percent, Ransel says the appropriate charging level depends on the manufacturer and the specific device.
Extreme temperatures can also affect lithium-ion batteries — an especially important consideration in the Coachella Valley.
Ransel says batteries do not perform well in extremely hot or cold conditions. Phones and other devices should be kept out of direct sunlight, and a device that becomes excessively hot may prevent charging until it returns to a safer temperature.
In some cases, phones and GPS devices have built-in safety controls that can temporarily shut the device down when temperatures become too high.
The best approach is simple: use the proper charger, charge on a hard surface, keep devices away from extreme heat and pay attention to any signs that a battery may be damaged.
By: Nour Milla
October 5, 2026
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