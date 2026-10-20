Ramon Road Bridge Project Meetings Set as Six-Lane Expansion Moves Forward

Drivers who regularly use Ramon Road will soon see major changes as Cathedral City and Palm Springs prepare for a bridge expansion project.

The two cities are holding community meetings to explain the planned improvements to the Ramon Road Bridge over the Whitewater River and answer questions from residents.

The first meeting is scheduled for tonight at Agua Caliente Elementary School, with an online participation option available. A second meeting will take place tomorrow at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. No online option is available for Wednesday's meeting.

Both meetings run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will expand the bridge from four lanes to six and add a protected path for people walking and biking.

More than 40,000 people use that stretch of Ramon Road every day, making the improvements significant for local commuters and other travelers.

Construction is expected to begin this winter. The community meetings offer residents an opportunity to learn more about the project before work gets underway.