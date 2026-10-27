El Niño Ready: Palm Springs Fire Officials Show Water Rescue Equipment Ahead of Winter Storms

As part of NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready coverage, Palm Springs fire officials are giving residents a behind-the-scenes look at the equipment crews use to rescue people trapped in floodwaters.

With the possibility of heavy rain and flooding this winter, the Palm Springs Fire and Water Rescue Team is preparing for emergencies that can develop quickly when roads and waterways become inundated.

Officials demonstrated several pieces of specialized equipment, including line launchers used to help rescuers establish lines across swift-moving water and reach people in dangerous conditions. Teams also carry rope systems and protective gear for rescuers who may need to enter the water.

The equipment has already played an important role during major flooding events. During Hurricane Hilary in 2023, Palm Springs crews assisted Cathedral City with swift-water rescues, helping save approximately 17 people who were trapped in flooded areas that night.

Fire officials say those experiences reinforce the need for preparation throughout the Coachella Valley, where heavy rainfall can quickly cause streets and low-lying areas to flood.

Crews work to prepare for storms, respond to emergencies and close roads when conditions become dangerous. Officials emphasize that swift-water rescue requires specialized training and equipment, and that every second can matter when someone's life is at risk.

NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready coverage will continue with a closer look at areas around Palm Springs that may be particularly vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall.

Residents can follow the ongoing coverage on NBC Palm Springs and at NBCPalmSprings.com.