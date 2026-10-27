Public Safety
Halloween Safety: Coachella Valley Police and Medical Experts Urge Drivers to Slow Down
With Halloween approaching, police and medical experts are urging Coachella Valley residents to take extra precautions to protect children and pedestrians during trick-or-treating.
According to the American Red Cross, the risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43% higher on Halloween night than on ordinary evenings. Increased pedestrian traffic, darkness and children crossing streets unexpectedly can create dangerous conditions for drivers and families.
Brittnee Salazar, an officer with the Indio Police Department, recommends that parents hold young children's hands while walking through neighborhoods. Children can become excited and wander away, making adult supervision especially important.
For older children and teenagers going out with friends, Salazar recommends traveling in groups, staying together and keeping communication open with parents. Families can also make sure location-sharing features are enabled on children's cell phones when appropriate.
Jennifer Peters, a trauma injury prevention coordinator, said Halloween brings additional risks because children may cross streets in places where drivers do not expect pedestrians.
Both officials emphasize the importance of visibility after dark. Families are encouraged to carry flashlights, use reflective clothing or add reflective tape to costumes so drivers can more easily see trick-or-treaters. Reflective tape is available in different colors, allowing families to incorporate safety features into their costumes.
Peters also cautioned that injuries should not be dismissed simply because an accident seems minor. A fall from standing height can still result in a serious head injury, and anyone experiencing a potential head injury should be evaluated by a medical professional.
As families prepare for Halloween festivities, officials say staying visible, supervising children and traveling together can help reduce risks and keep the holiday enjoyable for everyone.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 27, 2026
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