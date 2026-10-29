El Niño Ready: Palm Springs Fire Warns of Flooding Danger Along Tahquitz Creek

As part of NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready series, attention is turning to Tahquitz Creek, an area that Palm Springs Fire officials say could become dangerous during periods of heavy rainfall.

Fire officials warn that the creek can fill with water quickly, potentially flooding surrounding areas within minutes. Because of its natural layout, water flows from west to east, directly through the center of Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Matthew McLean says the creek is one of several locations officials are watching closely when major storms move through the Coachella Valley.

McLean recalled a major rainfall event on Valentine’s Day several years ago when the department’s swift-water rescue teams were called to save a juvenile stranded on an island in the creek.

The child was holding onto a palm tree as rescue crews deployed ropes and a boat to reach and safely extract the victim.

While officials often focus on flood-prone areas such as Indian Avenue, Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino, McLean says Tahquitz Creek is a reminder that dangerous flooding can also happen in the middle of the city.

He is urging residents to prepare before storms arrive by keeping batteries, flashlights and extra food on hand. Residents should also make sure their vehicles are ready, including having a full tank of gas, good tires and working windshield wipers.

Officials also recommend completing errands early and avoiding unnecessary trips when heavy rain is expected.

NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready series continues tomorrow with another look at an area that could be vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall.