Palm Desert Offering Free E-Bike Safety Course November 7

Palm Desert residents will have an opportunity to learn more about electric bicycle safety during a free training course next week.

The City of Palm Desert is partnering with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office to host the e-bike safety course Saturday, November 7, at Civic Center Park on San Pablo Avenue.

The course will cover California e-bike laws, rules of the road, safe riding techniques and how cyclists can responsibly share roadways with drivers and pedestrians.

Five sessions will be offered throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m.

The course is open to riders of all experience levels. Participants must bring their own e-bike and helmet.

The training is free and designed to help riders better understand the rules and safety practices involved in operating an electric bicycle.