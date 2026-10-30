Public Safety
Palm Springs Neighborhood on Araby Drive at High Risk for Flash Flooding During Heavy Rain
A small residential neighborhood along Araby Drive in Palm Springs is among the areas of greatest concern for local fire officials when heavy rainfall hits the Coachella Valley.
The Palm Springs Fire Department is warning residents in the area to be prepared to shelter in place during major storms. People who do not live in the neighborhood are being urged to avoid the area altogether when flooding threatens.
The concern is the amount of water that can rush down from the surrounding mountains. Even if little or no rain falls on the valley floor, rainfall in the mountains can send large volumes of water through local washes and into the community.
Palm Springs Battalion Chief Damian Myers says the water moves through a series of washes, eventually connecting with Tahquitz Creek and the Whitewater River system.
Fire officials say areas that typically see very little water can become dangerous, fast-moving waterways in a matter of minutes.
Crews may close roads proactively when flooding is expected, but officials say flash floods can develop with little warning. Residents who see flooding are encouraged to report it so first responders can evaluate conditions and determine whether additional resources are needed.
Myers says residents should understand their access routes in and out of their neighborhoods, stay prepared and be ready to shelter in place rather than travel during dangerous conditions.
As the Coachella Valley moves through El Niño season, fire officials are emphasizing the importance of planning ahead and staying informed.
Their message to residents: stay prepared, avoid flooded roads and never underestimate how quickly conditions can change.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 30, 2026
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