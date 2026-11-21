Caltrans crews are continuing emergency roadway repairs along State Route 111 near the Salton Sea following damage caused by Tropical Storm Rachel last month.

The $4.2 million project is focused on repairing roadway and shoulder damage, including erosion along the highway.

Crews have already completed embankment repairs at Palm Ditch and shoulder repairs at Elm Ditch. Work is now focused on addressing additional erosion damage.

Construction is scheduled weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. along a stretch of Highway 111 between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road.

The roadway will remain open during construction, but drivers are being urged to slow down, use caution and watch for crews working in the area.

Caltrans says the emergency repairs are intended to address damage from the storm and restore affected sections of the highway.