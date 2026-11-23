Honda is recalling more than 800,000 older vehicles over concerns that defective Takata air bag inflators could rupture and send dangerous metal fragments into the passenger compartment.

The recall affects several 2012 and 2013 Honda models, including the Civic, Accord and CR-V, as well as certain Acura vehicles.

Federal safety regulators warn that the air bag inflators could explode during deployment, potentially causing serious injuries to drivers and passengers.

Honda says it has not received reports of the problem occurring in the affected vehicles.

The automaker plans to notify owners by mail beginning December 18. A second notification will be sent when a permanent repair is available, which is expected to include free replacement of the affected air bags.

Owners should watch for recall notices and check their vehicle identification number through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall lookup at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.